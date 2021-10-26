Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cummins by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of CMI opened at $241.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $243.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

