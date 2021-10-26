Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

