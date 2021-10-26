Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The firm has a market cap of £472.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.