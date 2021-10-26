The Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBBK opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

