Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.19.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

