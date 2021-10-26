Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELYS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.19.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
