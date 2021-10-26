WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

