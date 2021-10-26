Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 254,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 624,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

MPLX opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

