CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

