Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

