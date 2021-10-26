Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post sales of $491.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $66.82.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.