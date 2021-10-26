CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 456.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

