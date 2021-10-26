Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $96.89 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

