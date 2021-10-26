CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

