General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 354.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.