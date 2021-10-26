Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $94,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,432,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

