Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

