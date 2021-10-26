Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 37,324 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of AMERCO worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in AMERCO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $720.60 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $740.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

