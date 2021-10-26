Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 189,318 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $99,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

