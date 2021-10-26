Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Westlake Chemical worth $101,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

