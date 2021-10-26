Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,533 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $39,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,139,346. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

