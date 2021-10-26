$72.90 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.