M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.62, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.