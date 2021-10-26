M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

