M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,140,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE KAR opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.