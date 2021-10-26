Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,362,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 86,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $331.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.