EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.650-$7.050 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.