Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $40 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

