Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.