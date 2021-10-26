M&T Bank Corp Has $990,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

