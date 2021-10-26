Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,195 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Essex Property Trust worth $107,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $334.87 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average is $311.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

