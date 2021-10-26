Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.550-$2.700 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XYL opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

