Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COLM stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

