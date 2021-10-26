Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,642,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $70,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 982.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,958 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 289.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 79,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,533.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 911.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,357,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,007,000 after buying an additional 6,629,894 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

