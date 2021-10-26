United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 288,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 263,311 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

