Marshall Wace LLP Buys 127,455 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

