Marshall Wace LLP Buys 105,699 Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cango were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

