MML Investors Services LLC Buys 776 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

