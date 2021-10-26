Northern Trust Corp Has $66.53 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.