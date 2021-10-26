MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,889,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 402,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

