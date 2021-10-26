Northern Trust Corp Has $67.31 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $67,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 6,541.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

