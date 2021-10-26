Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,320,002. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

