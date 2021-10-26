Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,180 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Redfin worth $70,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.08 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.