MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 191,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

