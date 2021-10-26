MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 48.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $349.22 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.13. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.