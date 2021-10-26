Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 499,896 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

