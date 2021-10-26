Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $44.77 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1,773.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $44,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

