Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $42,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

