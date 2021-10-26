Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.06 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $160.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.49 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $690.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.39 million to $694.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $865.01 million, with estimates ranging from $860.17 million to $869.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.36.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $112,132.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 91.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

