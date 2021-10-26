Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 539,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGLE opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

