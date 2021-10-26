Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,572 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $6,743,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $68.85.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.